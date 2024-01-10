Who is Claudia Winkleman? Meet the host of The Traitors UK Series 2

The popularity of The Traitors UK surged after Series 2 aired, and it attracted plenty of new viewers who were curious about the stars on their screen. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s host, Claudia Winkleman, before starting the new season.

The Traitors UK is a psychological thriller reality game show that places 22 contestants in a secluded Scottish castle where they are supposed to engage in a game of trust and betrayal. Overseeing all this chaos and guiding the viewers through the gameshow is the host Claudia Winkleman.

In December 2022, 4.5 million people tuned in to watch the first season as it aired. Similarly, during the first casting of the show, there were only 3000 participants, that number soared to an incredible 130,000 during Series 2 filming just because of the success of the first season.

Just like the first season, Series 2 was also very well received by the UK audience. Fans have expressed a desire to want to get to know the host, Claudia Winkleman.

Claudia Winkleman is an acclaimed TV presenter

The 51-year-old started her career as a host and MC back in 1991 and since then has continuously soared in her field. Claudia Winkleman is a TV presenter, radio personality, writer, and journalist.

Before joining The Traitors UK, her best-known role was hosting Strictly Come Dancing, essentially the UK version of Dancing With The Stars.

Some of her other projects include hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, Hell’s Kitchen, and Sport Relief. Claudia studied art history at University which gave her the chance to have her own radio program on BBC Radio 2 named ‘Claudia Winkleman’s Art Show’.

The most interesting fact about Claudia is that she is related to the British royal family. Claudia’s half-sister, Sophie Winkleman who is a famous actress, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor. Claudia herself married film producer Kris Thykier in 2000, and they have three children together.

The Traitors UK airs on BBC One at 21:00 GMT every Wednesday after January 3. The first three episodes are available to watch on iPlayer as well.

