Bobbi Althoff responds to “scary” night out after being carried away from bar

Comedian Bobbi Althoff responded to the “scary” night out she had with friends in Nashville on Monday night.

Comedian and content creator Bobbi Althoff was seen having herself a boozy night out on the town in Nashville on Monday, July 8.

After having one too many drinks, Bobbi had to be carried away from the bar and put into an SUV by her friend and NFL player, Sean Murphy-Bunting.

In a video obtained by TMZ, her limp body was draped around Sean as he carried her to the car.

Once the video went viral, Bobbi responded via her Instagram story and tagged Sean to thank him.

Article continues after ad

“Last night was scary but thankful for having good friends in my life like Sean for looking out for me,” she wrote next to a photo of herself and the Arizona Cardinals cornerback.

Instagram: bobbi Bobbi Althoff thanked Sean for taking care of her after she drank too much at a Nashville bar.

Fans of Bobbi have since reacted to the drunken clip, as many were concerned for her safety and the “wild hangover” she’d have the next day.

Article continues after ad

“That doesn’t look good on anyone,” wrote one.

“Lots of water, hope everything is good,” added another.

Many viewers also commented on the fact that she was likely letting loose after her July 2023 divorce from her husband of four years, Cory Althoff.

Article continues after ad

“She lost her husband… now she’s getting carried out of bars,” wrote one.

“Crazy how immature adults become after leaving their family. She needs to slow down and be careful out there,” added another.

Though Bobbi might have had too much to drink in Nashville, she could have been celebrating the success of her standup comedy tour with Funny Marco.

The tour began this summer and will wrap up at the end of August after visiting many popular U.S. cities.