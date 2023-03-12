Who are Love is Blind hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey?

Love is Blind Season 4 is just around the corner, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return to the series — here’s everything you need to know about the Love is Blind hosts.

Netflix’s hugely popular Love is Blind is a dating show in which contestants have to get to know each other from within purpose-built pods, without seeing each other face-to-face. Engaged couples are then able to meet properly, and can get to know each other before deciding whether or not to go ahead with the marriage.

Season Four of the show is set to start on March 24, much to the excitement of fans, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning to host.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hosts of Love is Blind.

Who are Nick and Vanessa Lachey?

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are two television hosts that met in 2003, and started dating in 2006, when Vanessa appeared in Nick’s music video for his song ‘What’s Left of Me.’

Nick is a singer, actor, and TV personality who was the lead singer of boyband 98 Degrees. He has hosted a number of different shows including ‘The Sing Off,’ ‘America’s Most Musical Family,’ and of course, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind.’ He also won the fifth season of ‘The Masked Singer’ in 2021.

Vanessa is an actress, model, and host, who rose to fame through beauty pageants, named Miss Teen USA in 1998. She has appeared in a number of different projects, including as a main role in ‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi.’

Nick and Vanessa got engaged in November 2010, and they married the following year in July 2011. The couple has three children together, Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix.

The couple has presented each season of Love is Blind, and are set to return for the fourth season starting March 24, much to the excitement of fans who have enjoyed watching them host the show.

