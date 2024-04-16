White Bronco from O.J. Simpson chase reportedly going on sale for $1.5M

The white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson in the infamous 1994 chase is expected to go up for sale for at least $1.5 million.

O.J. Simpson‘s white Ford Bronco, which was used in the infamous low-speed chase across Los Angeles, will supposedly go up for sale again following his death last week.

On June 17, 1994, Simpson fled with his friend Al Cowlings in the car, after being ordered to surrender to police five days after the stabbings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Almost 100 million people were glued to their TV screens to watch the live broadcast of the 90-minute chase involving the NFL star, who was the prime suspect of the murders.

Now, three decades after the incident, the current owners of the Bronco have revealed that they plan to sell the vehicle, aiming to garner no less than $1.5 million.

The SUV’s three owners – Simpson’s former agent Michael Gilbert and two friends of Cowlings, who was behind the wheel during the chase – told Cllct that they wanted to capitalize on the renewed interest, following the American footballer’s recent death.

“Before OJ passed, we had always thought this was going to be the year we were going to sell because it’s the 30th anniversary,” Gilbert said. “Who knows if we are all going to be around for the 35th or the 40th?”

The Bronco has been on loan to the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, since 2016. It’s currently parked next to other infamous cars, including Ted Bundy’s 1968 Volkswagen Beetle.

The three owners revealed that the last offer they received for the vehicle was $750,000. But according to Cllct, they’re now hoping to secure at least $1.5 million through either a public or private sale.