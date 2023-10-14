Love Is Blind Season 5 finale: Which couples got married?

Did Stacy & Izzy and Lydia & Milton from Love Is Blind Season 5 decide to actually stay together, or did they both call it quits?

With several episodes of getting-to-know hopeful singles entering the dating pods on their search to find their true love, the moment we have all been waiting for has finally come: the wedding day.

This is the time when the experiment is put to the ultimate test. Getting engaged without seeing each other and moving in together right afterward is just half the battle. Are they confident in their relationship enough to tie the knot?

In Season 4, a total of four couples made it to the wedding episode, with only one deciding to say no at the altar. The rest are still happily married and made that perfectly clear during the After The Altar segment.

This time around, only two couples are in the wedding episode, which are Izzy & Stacy and Lydia and Milton. Both had fabulous ceremonies, but which ones actually got married?

Which Love Is Blind Season 5 couples got married?

Izzy & Stacy: Not married

After the dispute they had after Izzy did not tell Stacy about his bad credit score until right before their special day, Stacy decided to say no at the altar after Izzy said yes.

Even though they were still technically engaged even though they did not go through with the wedding, Izzy insulted Stacy by saying “It makes me wonder why you are 33, and single, and not married.” This comment made viewers absolutely furious with him.

Lydia & Milton: Married

Despite their on-screen argument in Episode 9, the couple were able to set aside their differences and got married in the finale. This makes Lydia & Milton the only couple from the entire season to go through with the entire experiment from beginning to end.

Both couples are expected to return for the Season 5 not-live reunion to see how everyone is doing now. It is set to be released on October 15.

