Love Is Blind Season 5 cast: Meet the singles

It’s time to meet the entire cast of hopeful singles looking for love in Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 5 dating pods.

The time has finally come! After all of the drama from Love Is Blind Season 4, including the jaw-dropping After The Altar episodes that revealed off-camera news, the popular Netflix dating show is back with another season. And the official cast has been revealed.

A whopping 28 singles are entering the pods for Season 5. Viewers will soon see how they interact from behind the walls and whether or not any engagements will be formed from their blind interactions.

Season 4 currently has the record for the most successful weddings, with a total of three couples tying the knot. Can this season beat that? Let’s see who we’re working with!

Love Is Blind Season 5 cast: Let’s meet the contestants

Here is a list of all of the singles that are appearing in Season 5, as well as their ages.

Erica (27)

Carter (30)

Aaliyah (29)

Milton (25)

Paige (32)

Justice (28)

Johnie (32)

Izzy (31)

Lydia (32)

Josh (32)

Miriam (32)

Robert (30)

Taylor (26)

Uche (32)

Stacy (34)

Ernesto (32)

Estefania (30)

Chris (28)

Linda (32)

Enoch (27)

Shondra (32)

Efrain (27)

Maris (30)

Connor (31)

Renee (32)

Jarred (34)

Mayra (25)

Jared ‘JP’ (32)

Based on the teaser we received from the season a few weeks ago, Izzy and Johnie seem to have a pretty good connection with each other inside the pods. That was the only spoiler of the potential couples so far.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind will officially premiere on Netflix on September 22, 2023.

