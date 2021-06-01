Where to buy Nelk Boys Happy Dad Seltzer - Dexerto

Two of the Nelk Boys have launched their own hard seltzer brand called Happy Dad, and we have all the info on when it’s releasing across the U.S. this Summer.

YouTubers Kyle Forgeard and Stephen ‘stevewilldoit’ Deleonardis announced their new beverage on June 1, and the intriguing name “Happy Dad” to go along with it.

So, why the name? According to the official website, it will bring joy to fathers not only because it’s gluten free, but “it isn’t in a bulls*** skinny can.”

“Been secretly working on this for over a year. Introducing HAPPY DAD HARD SELZTER,” they wrote. The Happy Dad brand has its own Instagram page as well, but it was mysteriously taken down just after announcing the launch, with Nelk suggesting it was either Kendall Jenner or Travis Scott behind the mishap.

Just launched our new seltzer Happy Dad and someone got our IG page taken down. It was either @KendallJenner or @trvisXX — NELK (@nelkboys) June 1, 2021

If you want an inside look at how a famous YouTube cooperative goes about making their own alcoholic beverage, Nelk posted a behind-the-scenes video to their channel to coincide with the big announcement.

Whether your a Nelk fan, or just want to see what all the hype is about, Happy Dad will be rolling out first in California later on in June, and then the rest of the U.S. as Summer 2021 rolls along.

Where and when to get Nelk Boys’ Happy Dad Seltzer

The Nelk Boys’ seltzer will release on June 14 for stores in California, and will be available for sale online, if your state allows that sort of thing. The full Happy Dad release schedule can be found below:

June 14 California & online in select states

July Nevada Georgia New Hampshire Massachusetts Florida

August Texas New Jersey New York Canada

“Coming Soon” All other US states.



According to the YouTubers, it will start as a “limited release” – so if you want to try some right away, just know you’ll have to battle Nelk’s fans in addition to limited supply, so don’t wait around too long.

If you manage to snag some Happy Dad and try it out before we do, drop us a line on Twitter @Dexerto and let us know if it really is the “hard seltzer of the summer.”