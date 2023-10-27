Kick stuns the internet after signing NELK Boys

More and more content creators are making the switch to Kick, with the streaming platform now announced they’ve signed the NELK Boys.

Kick is “making big business moves” after soaring in popularity this year. 2023 has seen the streaming platform sign numerous big names in the entertainment industry, from xQc to Tyga.

Kick even offered a partnership to Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, after his own platform didn’t give him one.

Now, another channel has made the switch and signed with Kick in a shocking twist that has evoked a variety of reactions. And that channel is none other than the NELK Boys.

The NELK Boys found fame on YouTube by playing pranks on unsuspecting members of the public. Their channel boasts 8 million subscribers but the group has had its fair share of controversy over the years, having had multiple run-ins with the law.

While the NELK Boys also have a Twitch channel, they have yet to reach 1 million subscribers there and it seems their focus has now switched to Kick instead.

Details of the partnership have yet to be revealed, though this didn’t stop fans from gushing about their excitement over the news. One person wrote, “This is the most exciting thing in my opinion! Only because I f****** love these guys and their content.”

But not all were thrilled over Kick’s latest signing.

“It’s done, we’re singing a group of people with under 1 [million] followers to Kick. Yo Twitch, we coming back,” one claimed. Another said, “Yay. More disappointing creators to make Kick look like a laughing stock. Good job.”

Despite those calling the deal “disgusting” and NELK Boys “trash”, it doesn’t look like Kick will be canceling the partnership just yet. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.