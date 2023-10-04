Where is Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 filmed?

Hell’s Kitchen has been one of Gordon Ramsay’s most iconic shows for 22 seasons now, but where exactly is it filmed? Here are some details about the Hell’s Kitchen filming location.

Have you ever wondered where Hell’s Kitchen is filmed? Since Gordon Ramsay owns so many exquisite restaurants throughout America and the United Kingdom, his chosen location for this hit reality show truly could’ve been anywhere.

The first season of Hell’s Kitchen premiered back in 2005, and years later, diehard fans are currently enjoying Season 22. Watching dedicated chefs do everything in their power to come out on top will always be a treat.

They win career placement inside one of Gordon’s restaurants and a whopping $250,000! Here’s what you should know about where Season 22 is being filmed.

Filming locations for Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen

While it might look like episodes of Hell’s Kitchen take place inside spacious and upscale restaurants, the show is actually filmed inside studios that are made to look like giant kitchens. Seasons 1 and 2 were both filmed in West Hollywood, California.

Additionally, Season 3 was filmed in Los Angeles before relocating to Culver City. Seasons 19 and 20 were both filmed in Las Vegas, not long before closures. With all previous seasons of Hell’s Kitchen being filmed in either California or Nevada, Season 22 likely follows in those footsteps.

Can fans order dinner where Hell’s Kitchen is filmed?

Since Hell’s Kitchen is filmed on a studio set, it’s not possible to dine in where contestants are competing. Still, you can enjoy dinner at one of the many Hell’s Kitchen restaurants located across the United States.

This particular restaurant franchise can be found in Atlantic City, Miami, and Connecticut. There are also locations in Washington DC, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Southern California.

The winner of Season 22 (who hasn’t been revealed yet) will walk away with a position as the head chef at the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant located inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

