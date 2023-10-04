Why is Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen called The American Dream?

The 22nd Season of Hell’s Kitchen is called “The American Dream” for a reason near and dear to Gordon Ramsay’s heart.

There’s something a little different about Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen compared to previous seasons. In every season viewers have enjoyed so far, chefs from different walks of life have come together to fight for an opportunity to work as a head chef at a top-tier restaurant.

On top of that, they get to walk away with a massive cash price of $250,000. A quarter of a million dollars is mind-boggling to win based on your cooking skills. Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen is “The American Dream” for a very special reason.

The contestants this time around each have heartbreaking backstories based on the adversity they’ve overcome in the past.

The real reason Season 22 is “The American Dream”

From Gordon’s perspective, the American Dream is truly something anyone and everyone on this planet can achieve. If you’re capable of bouncing back in the face of hardship, you’ll undoubtedly have the opportunity to live a life full of success, abundance, and happiness.

The contestants of Season 22 have dealt with some of the most difficult challenges in the world, making them perfect for this message. One contestant says he was both homeless and jobless at one point. Another says she was born addicted to drugs, presumably because her mother was an addict while she was pregnant.

Gordon explains, “My American dream 2.0 is giving back to individuals that haven’t had exposure [and] that haven’t had that opportunity.”

The blue team on Hell’s Kitchen, Season 22.

Despite all the uphill battles these contestants have faced throughout their lives, Gordon is still as tough and critical as he’s always been when judging their food.

One thing viewers can look forward to while watching Season 22 is Gordon’s continual honesty with his show’s contestants, remaining as authentic and hard-hitting by keeping the integrity of the show intact.