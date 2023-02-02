When is Below Deck Sailing Yacht coming back? Season 4 in 2023

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are keen for the return of the popular series after a successful season 3 — so, when can we expect Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Below Deck is a reality TV franchise that debuted its first season in 2013, and follows the lives of the crew members who work aboard various yachts during charter season.

The show has multiple spinoffs, including Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under, with another popular version of the show being Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

This show explores the lives of the crew members aboard a 177′ sailing yacht, with the first season set in Greece, the second in Croatia, and the third in Spain.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth season of the show. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When does Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 start?

In 2022, it was reported by Deadline that Bravo had picked up Below Deck Sailing Yacht for a fourth season, set to air in 2023.

However, there is currently no set start date for the show. Season 1 began on February 3, 2020, Season 2 began on March 1, 2021, and Season 3 started on February 21, 2022, so Season 4 could be expected to start around a similar time.

Although, it is worth noting that Below Deck’s Season 10, which is currently still airing, began a little later in the year than previous seasons on November 21, 2022 so this could potentially have a knock-on effect on Sailing Yacht Season 4.

You can catch up with some of the most important moments from the show so far on the Hayu YouTube channel:

How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes

To catch up on the first three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht before Season 4 starts, you can watch on Hayu, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Peacock, and more, but this will depend on your location.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast

So far, there haven’t been any official announcements about who will be appearing in Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, eagle-eyed fans think that Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King will be making a return, after keeping a close eye on their social media activity. However, this has all yet to be confirmed.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.