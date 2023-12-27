When is Ariana Grande’s next album releasing? Singer teases comeback for 2024

Ariana Grande has teased her forthcoming seventh album, which will mark her first set in nearly four years.

With six studio albums under her belt, including the acclaimed “thank u, next”, Ariana Grande has become a force in pop music. Throughout her career, she has made some of the best music among her contemporaries (see: songs like “Into You” and “One Last Time,” for example).

Surprisingly, it’s been nearly four years since Grande last released an album. Her previous set was 2020’s Positions, which spawned such hits as “34+35” and “POV.”

Now, it appears a brand new album is on the horizon, as the pop singer teases what could be coming next and confirms two collaborators.

Instagram: arianagrande Ariana Grande teases her seventh studio album

Ariana Grande expected to drop new album in 2024

Ariana Grande has been working on new music for a minute now. On December 27, the pop singer took to Instagram to share photos from the studio. She also confirmed previous collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh have been producing for the new project.

“See you next year,” she captioned a batch of pics and videos, including a candid clip of her snuggled up on a sofa from a long day of recording. “I’m so tired,” she said through giggles. “I’m so happy and so grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. The idea of moving is impossible.”

A fan account double-confirmed new music is coming by sharing a special package they received from Grande. The envelope contained a photograph of the singer in red lipstick, a tube of matching red lipstick, and a handwritten note with the words “See you next year” written in red ink.

There is currently no release date for the album, but the hype around the release is tremendous online. Arianators have been trending #AG7IsComing for hours as of this writing. Ariana Grande’s seventh album will no doubt smash the charts.

