Wheelchair user calls out gym teacher who failed her for not doing push-ups

A wheelchair user went viral on TikTok after blasting her gym teacher who failed her because she didn’t do push-ups and squats.

In a seven-second clip with 4.5 million views, TikToker gypsy.rose2.0 called out her gym teacher for failing her PE assessment simply because she’s in a wheelchair.

The disabled student said she correctly indicated on the online submission that she is physically unable to do push-ups and squats.

“Me after submitting that I can’t do any squats or push ups for my assessment BECAUSE I’M IN A WHEELCHAIR and my gym teacher gives me a 0%” the text overlay on the video read.

According to the TikToker, her teacher also left a comment in the feedback section of the online assessment, writing, “Are you choosing not to complete?”

Many TikTok users in the comments were outraged, as they slammed the gym teacher.

“‘‘Are you choosing not to complete?’ Are you choosing to lose your job??” one user wrote. “How are the people in charge of students so daft at times,” another added.

Others shared their own bad experiences with PE teachers.

“Me when I broke my ankle and they still made me run the mile in a boot,” one user commented.

“I was in a car accident that messed up my back. I had to sit out of most activities for PE. I had a doctor’s note but my teacher still tried to fail me,” another shared.

In a follow-up clip, gypsy.rose2.0 explained that since this was her first year in virtual PE, she was waiting for the IEP (individualized education program) case manager to disclose her disability, and had only hinted at it in a few assignments.

The TikToker also gave an update, saying she contacted the gym teacher about the issue and showed an email response of them apologizing for the mistake. In the same email, they promised to remove any assignments that required activities she was unable to complete.

However, gypsy.rose2.0 claimed that the gym teacher continued to deduct points and even told her “I know you’re limited, but you still have to try.” Fortunately, after the student’s mother called up the teacher, they bumped up her grade leading the issue to being resolved.