What is ‘Vodka Butter’ on TikTok?

TikTok trends featuring unusual food recipes constantly go viral on the social media app, and the latest craze involves vodka and butter. Here’s everything to know about it.

Food trends are huge on TikTok, with creators posting their favorite cooking hacks, food and drinks recipes, and more, amassing millions of views and likes across the app.

The infamous butter boards, which featured butter garnished with sauces, fruits and spices, went viral last year, with the “ButterBoard” hashtag gaining more than 467 million views on TikTok.

Now, a new butter recipe known as ‘Vodka Butter’ is taking the platform by storm, after it was shared by Chef and food blogger Carolina Gele. Here’s everything to know about it.

What is TikTok’s Vodka Butter recipe?

Vodka Butter is basically butter that has been infused with vodka. The boozy dish combines one stick of butter with a shot of vodka in a food processor, whipping the mixture to a velvety texture.

TikToker carolinagelen shared her now-viral vodka butter recipe in a 36-second clip, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

In the video, Carolina simply scoops up dollops of salted butter and puts it in the food processor, before adding vodka to the mix. She then combines the two until they are well-infused.

After perfecting it, Carolina slaters a generous amount of the vodka infused butter on a crisp baguette, and then tops it up with an anchovy, and lemon zest.

“It comes together in less than five minutes,” Gelen assured her 463,000 followers in the clip. “It’s the perfect appetizer for New Year’s Eve or any other day.”

The unusual dish is open to variation, and some commenters have suggested substituting the anchovies for grilled mushrooms, or even making the appetizer sweet with jam or marmalade.

TikTok has seen a huge number of recipes take off in the past, including the viral Baked Feta Pasta , and several different mac & cheese recipes that viewers loved.