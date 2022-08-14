What is TikTok’s viral emoji acting challenge?

TikTok users are going viral with their takes on the emoji acting challenge, which sees them use various emojis as inspiration for their acting choices. Here’s how you can join in.

All kinds of new trends are going viral on TikTok every week, and in particular, many users love the array of challenges that pop up on the platform on a regular basis.

One challenge that has been popular on TikTok throughout August (although it has been around on the app for a while now) is being dubbed the ’emoji acting challenge’ by many, and people are continuing to go viral with their interpretations of the trend.

As the name suggests, this challenge involves people selecting a series of emojis that they display in a line on their screen, including everything from the cry-laugh emoji, to the devil. Then they repeat the same sentence or word, each time using the emoji as inspiration for their delivery of the lines.

Some decided to give their best attempt at the challenge, using their facial expression and voice to transform themselves into characters inspired by their chosen emojis.

However, many have turned the acting challenge into a meme, picking the most random sentences and emojis possible, and turning them into skits that are garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and millions of views on the platform.

To join in, simply choose your own emojis, display them on screen in your video, and use them to inspire your delivery of a random sentence.

This isn’t the only challenge to have had a surge in popularity on TikTok in recent months. The Tortilla Challenge was one that garnered millions of views throughout June and July, with even Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson joining in on the viral trend.