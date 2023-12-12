Woman devastated after burning Christmas gift her husband hid in oven

A woman was left devastated after she accidentally burned her own Christmas present that her husband had gifted her for Christmas.

In a TikTok video that’s gained almost 1 million views at the time of writing, a user named Kassi shared her ruined Christmas gift with followers.

“When your husband thinks a good hiding place for your Christmas gifts is the oven,” the text overlay reads.

We can see the Christmas gift in question, which is a pair of Glow Waffle Honey Joggers from Victoria’s Secret, retailing at approximately $35. The damage to the fabric is evident, with coarse burn marks over the surface of the clothing.

“But like why,” the caption reads, alongside a crying emoji.

People weigh in on burnt Christmas gift

People quickly sympathized with Kassi, saying: “This would set me off.”

Most were baffled by her husband’s lack of creativity when hiding her Christmas gift, especially given the timeframe: “It’s like… 3 weeks away? Was he planning on keeping it there the entire time?!”

“This is why you just wrap the present once you get it. You can leave it in plain sight,” another offered.

Some however, defended Kassi’s husband, saying “Obvs a bad decision this time, but I do know a family that always hid mom’s presents in the oven because she absolutely never used it. Worked for decades.”

I don’t understand why anyone turns an over on without checking it. I always check it. Always. Especially since you live with other people.”

“Lesson learned,” she replied.

Kassi wasn’t the only person who went viral on the TikTok in December, as a wife was left baffled after finding out that spouses were banned at her husband’s Christmas work party.