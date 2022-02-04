What is the “Surrender to me” sound? TikToker revives dad’s 40 year old song

TikToker Zach Montana used the app to show off his dad’s unreleased song “Surrender to me” from over 40 years ago. Shortly after posting, his video went viral with fans calling for it to be released.

Since it was released in 2016, TikTok has provided a way for musicians all over the world to get more people to listen to their songs. We’ve seen it with Lil Nas X, Gayle, and Olivia Rodrigo, for example.

Now, Zach Montana has gone viral after posting a song his father created that is older than the app itself —over 40 years old to be exact.

Uploaded on January 6, 2022, Zach’s video has gained the attention of musicians like Meghan Trainor and Herman Li, as well as YouTubers like TheNeedleDrop.

What is the “Surrender to me” Tiktok song?

Zach Montana revealed that his father left one of his old CDs in the vehicle and he wanted to show it off to his 60k+ followers.

“I just got in the car and dad put music in here, and I found out he wrote this in the ’70s,” he explained. “It’s disco but it’s so good! That’s him singing too. It gets better too.”

As Zach played air-keyboard and bobbed his head to the beat, he revealed that his dad never released the track. As fans around the world found the video on TikTok’s FYP, more and more began requesting that it finally be made available.

After three weeks of re-recording the songs to be better quality for streaming services, Zach revealed that he and his father are set to release the viral song on February 4, 2022, under the moniker ‘Fire City Funk.’

Fans want the song picked up by Marvel

Quickly after Zach’s initial video went viral, fans all over the world began tagging Marvel Studios requesting that “surrender to me” be added to the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

According to an interview with The Guardian, the mass amount of tags worked as Dave Jordan, Marvel’s music supervisor, reached out to Montana and said he would put the song in front of James Gunn, the director for Guardians of the Galaxy.

While it’s unknown whether or not the song will make it into the upcoming installment of the series, Zach explained that they’ve been long-time fans of the franchise and just the thought of it being seen is exciting.

You can head over to your choice of music streaming service to check out the viral single in its entirety. If you’d like to check out more TikTok news and other viral stories instead, head over to our news hub.