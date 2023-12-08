What is the square tape challenge on TikTok?

Wondering why dog owners are taping their pets into a square on the floor? Here are all the details about TikTok’s square tape challenge.

Whether making faces, doing zoomies, or howling for treats, dogs are often recorded doing goofy things.

So when TikTok came up with the square tape challenge for dogs, pet owners took it upon themselves to not only partake but upload the results for others to see.

However, there are some stipulations about the challenge. Here are the details.

TikTok’s square tape challenge is supposed to only work on French Bulldogs

With over 11.7 million views, the square tape challenge on TikTok has taken listening to another level when it comes to dogs and their owners.

However, though many dog breeds have participated in the challenge, it’s supposed to only work on French Bulldogs

To get started with the challenge, dog owners tape a square box in the middle of their floor.

They then instruct their dog to stay in the middle of the square. The results are supposed to be that the dog stays until the tape is removed.

Even if the owner were to call for their dog from another room, the pet is likely to stay inside the square.

The mysterious phenomenon has been tested by many dog owners, especially Frenchie owners — and it’s proved successful in most cases.

One owner even recorded her Frenchie from another room, writing a text overlay on her TikTok saying her dog “thinks he can’t move.”

In most instances, dog owners are using blue tape. However, it has not been specified if a certain color works better than others.