What is the Saltburn TikTok trend?

TikTokers have been recreating the ending sequence to Saltburn as they show off their homes, but it’s not exactly gone down that well with some viewers.

As TikTok has pretty much become the internet’s hub for viral videos, you can always expect it to pick up trends from new pieces of pop culture within a few days of its release.

That’s been the case with Saltburn, the new dark comedy from Emerald Fennell which stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Price. Prior to release, the movie had created a fair bit of buzz due to some interesting scenes involving a bathtub and human fluids, and things have gotten stranger since it actually released.

While some corners of the internet have thirsted over some bath water, other parts have been obsessed with the closing sequence – which sees Keoghan dance around the Saltburn estate. Yes, there are spoilers to follow, so you have been warned.

What is the Saltburn house trend on TikTok?

Well, some fans have taken that and made it their own – recreating the Irishman’s moves to show off their own extravagant homes.

Like the final scene, the videos start with someone’s back to the camera as Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bexter plays in the background. From there, they move about the house in a celebratory fashion.

However, the videos have drawn plenty of criticism too. TikToker Ellie__.e’s clip has swept across social media, with one Twitter/X repost of her video racking up over 21 million views so far. “Can’t wait for the eat the rich trend,” replied one viewer.

Her video isn’t the only one, of course, as the trend has inspired hundreds already – plenty even mocking the extravagant houses with smaller homes.

Others have pointed out that the message of the scene has been missed, and it’s now just an excuse for people to show off. “They clearly didn’t understand the movie…,” said one.

Those complaints do have a point, seeing as Keoghan’s character is celebrating having taken the home away from the super-rich family that had brought him into it.

Either way, it’s probably the biggest trend that will come from the film, even if the message does get a little lost.