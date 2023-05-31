What is the beige flag trend on TikTok?

A new trend is making its way around TikTok with people talking about what their or their partners’ beige flags are. But what does it actually mean when someone talks about beige flags? Here’s everything you need to know.

We all have a list of red flags that are an instant no-go in any relationship – still being close with an ex, not owning a bed frame, not caring about hygiene, the list goes on.

Meanwhile, people can also talk about their partner’s green flags, or the qualities that you think make your partner the one for you.

Recently, TikTok has been filled with people talking about what their beige flags are. But what does that actually mean?

What does beige flag mean on TikTok?

Urban Dictionary describes a beige flag as a quality of a person that’s neither good nor bad but that makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on, something odd.

The term was originally coined by TikTok user @itscaito to describe signs that someone might be kind of boring — or as she said in her TikTok, “probably very boring” — using examples like someone who has an opinion on pineapple on pizza, mentioning spreadsheets in any kind of way or saying you need someone “who can handle your banter.”

A TikToker named Bronte Crawley also told Insider she thinks a beige flag is something between a positive and negative trait; your other half’s most mundane and unexplainable qualities.

“To me a beige flag is something not quite green and not quite red,” she said.

Bronte recently went viral after posting a video where she revealed her boyfriend’s beige flag was to purposefully wear underwear with holes in them so he can surprise her by tearing them off suddenly and leaving only his waistband standing.

“He calls it the ‘grand reveal’ and it always happens when I least expect it,” she wrote on-screen.

“Although the flag I mentioned I might consider more on the green side, it’s not a conventional trait you’d look for in a partner,” she told Insider. “And some people might consider it a red flag.”