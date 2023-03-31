A number of videos are circulating on TikTok discussing the viral ‘April theory’ — but what is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

There have been a huge number of trends that have gone viral on TikTok over the years, and some of those trends have been centered around theories like the ‘Shoe theory,’ which users go on to discuss in viral videos.

The latest theory to trend on the app towards the end of March is the April theory.

People have been talking about this theory in regard to relationships, but also to life in general, talking about excited they are for the theory to finally begin in April.

But what exactly is the April theory?

What is the April theory on TikTok?

The April theory refers to the idea that when April begins, it brings with it more happiness into people’s lives in a variety of different ways.

According to a video by vaatsalya.c with nearly 200,000 likes: “The April theory is when you magically get out of your winter depression, the days are warmer which leads you to things that contribute to your happiness, school is about to end, you make more memories, and life finally gets good again.”

Of course, the weather will be different depending on what area of the world you’re in, but some users swear by the April theory nonetheless.

Users have garnered thousands of likes for their videos and comments about the subject, as the April theory continues to gain traction on TikTok.