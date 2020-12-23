Logo
What is Judge My Spotify? How to get your music taste roasted by hilarious AI

Published: 23/Dec/2020 23:49

by Alan Bernal
how bad is my spotify
The Pudding

The end of the year Spotify ‘Wrapped’ roundups had listeners enjoy a report of their 2020 music habits, but there’s now an AI program that’s slamming people’s choice of genres, artists and trends in the year.

While everyone has bands and artists close to their hearts, the new AI project ‘calculates’ just how basic someone is simply by compiling what they’ve been hearing the most throughout the year.

So far, everyone gets a bad report. But the site connects to your Spotify account and then highlights specific artists that you might be listening to a bit too much compared to the rest of your digital music library.

If you’re brave enough to find out how your 2020 Spotify playlists hold up to the AI judge, then take a look down below for what to expect and how to get your music taste roasted by it.

how bad is your Spotify
The Pudding
Some people’s Spotify report might be better than others, but they’re all bad.

How bad is your Spotify?

To get the process rolling, all you need to have on hand is your login information for Spotify. After that, it’s a simple matter of giving the site permission to access your account data and everything related to your activity.

Expect the program to uncover all of those guilty pleasure listens, too. Even the “mainstream garbage” that you only dabbled in for a few releases (like Taylor Swift’s new albums) — those will be taken into account too.

Go to The Pudding’s site for their Spotify AI here, then plug in all of your info before getting one of the saltiest report cards for your favorite music.

The site has even been trending on Twitter with a ton of people getting their results to see how they stack up against the program’s calculations.

Examples of the kind of reviews you’ll get range from “pretentious-hip-hop bad, skrt-skrt bad, face-tattoo bad, folklore-evermore-dumbledore-witch-pop bad, former-child-star bad” and more.

You’ll get to see which artists “you stan to an uncomfortable extent” and even a rundown of which era of music you’re evidently stuck in.

Don’t take the results to heart, since the bot’s purpose is to find issues with every single Spotify account and it’s fun to compare with friends on how terrible each report is.

Biggest changes in Twitch’s new hate & harassment policy for streamers and fans

Published: 23/Dec/2020 18:45

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch on mobile phone
Unsplash/Caspar Rubin/Twitch

Twitch has drastically updated its policy on hate and harassment with the new changes going into effect on January 22, 2021. Going forward, certain actions by viewers and streamers will be prohibited, with some being rather self-explanatory while others might be more surprising.

The new policy updates primarily take aim at stopping harassment towards users who Twitch classifies as having “protected characteristics.”

According to the platform, this includes the following: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status.

The vast majority of the new policies reference users who fall into this category, with some new rules standing out significantly from the rest. Here are the biggest changes going into effect come January 22.

Pogchamp Twitch emote
Twitch
Certain emote combinations are not allowed.

Some emote combinations are now bannable

Twitch states that speech, imagery or even emote combinations that “dehumanize or perpetuate negative stereotypes” are prohibited.

While the platform didn’t give direct examples of emote combinations found on the site, they did further describe the type of material they were referencing such as: “Content perpetuating negative associations between an animal and a protected group, or comparing a protected group to animals that are perceived as inferior or unclean.”

Basically, any sort of racist or discriminatory messages through the use of emotes is not allowed.

Pokimane poses for the camera
Instagram/Pokimane
Popular streamers such as Pokimane are victims of harassment online.

Intentionally misgendering someone

According to Twitch, users who intentionally “refer to someone using a pronoun or form of address that does not correctly reflect the gender with which they identify” could be a bannable violation.

The wording does give users some leeway though and the benefit of the doubt in the event they unintentionally use the incorrect pronoun in reference to a streamer or viewer.

However, Twitch specifically states that repeating such addresses after being asked to stop is also against the site’s rules.

Twitch
Twitch
Using slurs outside of songs could lead to bans.

Exceptions for using slurs in music

Perhaps one of the most eyebrow-raising rules on the platform is the site’s policy on slurs as it pertains to music.

“Using hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual,” Twitch states before going on to note that, “We also make exceptions for slurs in music—and singing along to music—as long as the song itself is not hateful and the slurs are not combined with other discriminating or denigrating content.”

This is especially odd considering how DMCA issues over copyrighted music have been plaguing the platform for months, leaving users afraid of playing any tunes during a broadcast and risk a ban. Most streamers are now avoiding playing music altogether on stream.

Alinity poses for the camera with her cat
Instagram/Alinity
Following her controversial ‘cat throw’ scandal, commenters on social media frequently made unfounded claims about her relationship with Twitch.

Accusations of “sexual favors” not allowed

Finally, Twitch has taken aim at a major controversy on the site pertaining to rumors that some streamers have not been banned because they engage in sexual favors with admins.

Accusations similar in tone were levied against streamers such as Alinity, especially after her infamous cat tossing scandal back in 2019.

New words now banned

Perhaps the change that got the most attention on social media, was the move to prohibit “sexually-focused terms”, when using to “repeatedly negatively target someone.” These words include “whore”, “virgin”, or “simp.”

It should be noted that the policy implies that one-off use of these words, if not targeting a particular person or not done repeatedly, would not result in any punishment. But, repeated targeting could.

It’s also important to note that these policies extend beyond just Twitch itself as a platform and will also impact people at conventions or even social media when harassment directed at users occurs.