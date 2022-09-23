What is an ‘angel cut with layers’ on TikTok?

TikTok users are talking about the phrase ‘angel cut with layers,’ but this term has an important hidden meaning. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

It’s a regular occurrence on TikTok for certain words, phrases, or topics to trend, and baffle any users who aren’t in the loop.

One of these phrases that’s a topic of conversation on the platform at the moment is ‘angel cut with layers.’ While this might sound like the name of just a specific haircut, the term actually has another important meaning.

Hairstylist and content creator Leda Fazal explained that if a client requests an ‘angel cut with layers,’ it means that they are a victim of domestic abuse, and are signaling that they need help.

Asked what the term means by a commenter, Leda responded: “We stop the haircut and make sure you are safe.”

Commenters thanked Leda for spreading awareness, with one user writing: “It’s so nice you guys have this even at a salon. It’s good to know these things. Stuff like this can happen anywhere.” Others described it as “important.”

This isn’t the first time a help signal has gone viral on social media. In 2020, the Canadian Women’s Foundation launched a campaign for a hand gesture that was originally used as a way for people to silently indicate they needed help via a video call.

That signal went on to save multiple people in dangerous situations, including a 16-year-old girl who used the signal to alert passing cars to her distress.

TikTok continues to be a good place to signal boost things like this hand gesture and the ‘angel cut with layers,’ thanks to how quickly trends and information can spread to For You Pages across the world.