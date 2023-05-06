What does ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ mean on TikTok?

‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ is a phrase you may have encountered in a variety of different videos and comment sections on TikTok, but what does it mean, and when do you use it?

TikTok continues to be the biggest social media platform in the world, attracting new users on a daily basis with the huge collection of content that’s available on the app.

As with most social media apps, TikTok has its with its own set of slang terms and phrases that are frequently used in videos, direct messages, and captions.

One phrase that you may have encountered on your For You Page recently is ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ which originated on YouTube, before finding its way to TikTok. If you’re confused about what this means, here’s what you need to know.

‘Sprinkle sprinkle’ meaning on TikTok

‘Sprinkle Sprinkle‘ can take on a whole host of different meanings, depending on what context the seemingly new phrase is used in.

According to Urban Dictionary, it is “the new slay,” an expression that is used across various social media and entertainment media. The term is widely used within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the drag community when referring to an impressive performance or appearance.

An alternative and popular definition also states that ‘Sprinkle‘ is a way to “pass on knowledge to another” or “to spread information.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another meaning mentioned is using ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ as a verbal ‘mic drop.’ A mic drop is when a person dramatically drops their microphone at the end of a speech or performance for dramatic effect.

However, on TikTok and various other social media platforms, it seems that the most common way the phrase is used is to share a piece of knowledge with someone or share the truth.

If there are other terms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.