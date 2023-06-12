What happened to the therapist on TikTok & why was she fired?

It’s been almost a year since a therapist and TikToker unusuallybree lost her jobs because of her viral videos, where she urged men to get therapy. But what happened next? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sharing job information on TikTok can be a risky thing to do. Just look at the Gucci employee who showed off what free things she received when she started, only to be fired because of it days later because of the video.

Last year, an article was published in Psychology Today which talked about men being increasingly lonely and single. It went viral and people talked about it on several different social media platforms.

On TikTok, therapist Shabree Rawls gave her opinion on the matter and based it on her own experiences with her clients. Not even a week after the video was published, Shabree lost her job.

But what happened after she lost her job?

What happened to the TikTok therapist that got fired?

In May 2023, Shabree posted an update on her TikTok account where she told her followers what she was doing now – nine months after getting fired.

She started the video by getting personal and saying she wanted to end her life after getting fired, and that she is “honestly radically surprised” that she’s still alive.

But speaking about what happened next in her life, Shabree said: “In my dissociation, because I was too terrified to even leave my motherf***ing house, I started a podcast.

“But then, the podcast wasn’t enough, so I was like ‘the girls need more’. I need to feed the girls more. So I’m feeding the girls over on Patreon.”

Finally, Shabree also revealed that she’s now a certified Mari Mandala practitioner.

Mari Mandala is “a comprehensive system that uses symbols, known as mandalas, to reveal the inner truth and reality of the subject as it is –not what the ego filters of consciousness would want it to be, but what it really is”, according to the official website.

“Getting fired, I thought I lost my purpose. But I feel like I’ve found a new one,” Shabree said at the end.

Why was the TikTok therapist fired?

In August 2022, Shabree had a few of her videos go viral where she gave her opinion on an article from Psychology Today that had become viral on social media. The Psychology Today article talked about men being increasingly lonely and single.

In her videos talking about the article, Shabree went on a rant, explaining that Black men “lacked emotional intelligence”.

“I’ve been telling y’all motherf***ers that y’all are going to be single for the rest of your f***ing lives if you do not increase your communication skills, emotional intelligence, or any of these things,” Shabree said in her video.

Black men make up “90%” of Shabree’ clientele, and her main focus is building up the emotional intelligence of each client, she says in the video.

One week after the video was posted, Shabree got fired from her job.

Explaining the situation to Refinery29, Shabree wrote: “A lot of the reason I was punished online was because of my delivery. It wasn’t what I said, it was how I said it. But I was just being my true self and if you follow me, you know that’s how I speak. I know my approach can be abrasive but I’m just a direct speaker. However, nothing I said in that video was wrong.”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).