What happened to Sway House? Bryce Hall speaks out on ‘leaving’ Sway

While Sway House used to be one of the most popular TikTok houses out there, in the past year members have been breaking away from the group, with the latest to go reportedly being Bryce Hall.

Over the past couple of years TikTok has exploded in popularity, and along with that, plenty of influencers have made names for themselves, becoming hugely popular on the platform.

With those influencers becoming more popular, many of them decided that they would band together in the form of TikTok houses, collectives that would allow creators to collaborate on content and promote each other across social media to make their following even stronger.

One of these houses is the Sway House, which was founded in January 2020 and featured creators like Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, Noah Beck, and more.

In February 2021, Talent X co-founder Michael Gruen revealed to PEOPLE that the house was over, saying: “If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it’s over. But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die.”

However later in March, the reality show about the group titled ‘Sway Life’ began streaming on Facebook and IGTV, though after a few weeks of filming Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson left the show. This left some fans confused about whether Sway House is truly over.

Member Bryce Hall has now confirmed via Twitter with a simple message: “I left Sway,” though he did not elaborate any further on the story behind his departure.

i left sway — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 12, 2021

While some fans wondered whether it was a joke, others were immediately upset by the news that the house seems to truly be coming to an end.

this is a joke right? — dinha. (@favbhall) August 12, 2021

🙁 it’s really a end of a era — 🦋 (@nalgini1) August 12, 2021

With posts still being uploaded to the Sway House’s Instagram account as recently as early August, it’s not clear what the true state of the group is now. But if Bryce has truly left, it could mark a new era for him and the other creators who were involved in the project.