What does WYM mean on Snapchat?

WYM is a frequently used term on Snapchat, and other social media apps like Twitter and TikTok. But what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat stands out as a platform where messages disappear after being seen, fostering a unique style of communication.

Over the years, it has become a hotbed of slang terms and acronyms that people use to communicate with each other more efficiently. If you’re an infrequent Snapchat user, however, these can often be quite confusing.

WYM is one popular acronym that is widely used on the platform, especially in direct messages — but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat

WYM meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, WYM usually stands for ‘What You Mean.’ It’s used to request clarification about a previous message or statement, similar to asking, “What do you mean?” in a regular conversation.

The informal term is a quick and efficient way of asking someone to explain their point more thoroughly or to elaborate on something they’ve said that wasn’t clear. For example, if a friend sends a vague or unclear message, you might respond with “WYM?” to ask for more context or detail.

It can also be used as form of disagreement or skepticism. For instance, if someone were to say “I didn’t like the Barbie movie,” you could respond with “WYM it’s amazing!” to indicate disapproval and get an explanation for the differing opinion.

Although it often pops up on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across various different social media apps including TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.