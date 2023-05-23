What does WSTM mean on Snapchat?

WSTM is a term frequently used on Snapchat and other messaging apps. If you are confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat has revolutionized the way people communicate online with its unique elements, such as disappearing messages, stories, and various other interactive features.

A significant aspect of the app’s culture is the use of acronyms and abbreviations, which allows users to converse quickly and efficiently. However, for those not familiar with these, it can be difficult to understand what is being said.

Article continues after ad

WSTM is one acronym you may have at some point come across while using Snapchat, or other instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

WSTM meaning on Snapchat

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

When used on social media platforms like Snapchat, WSTM usually stands for ‘We Should Talk More.’

This acronym is a friendly and direct invitation to engage in more personal and frequent conversation. It’s used when two people have been enjoying their interaction and want to deepen their communication.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’ve been exchanging snaps with a new friend, and you find your conversations enjoyable and want to talk more often, sending a snap saying “WSTM” would be a direct way to express this.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alternatively, it can also be used when reconnecting with an old friend or acquaintance that you’ve been catching up with and miss having in your life. You could send a message saying “It’s been great catching up WSTM,” to convey your wish to maintain and possibly improve your relationship with them.

Article continues after ad

WSTM is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, so you may also see it pop up in text messages from friends on different messaging platforms.

If there are any other terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.