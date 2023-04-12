What does glizzy mean on TikTok? Glizzy Gobbler trend, other meanings and more

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or other social media platforms recently, you may have come across the term “glizzy.” It has sparked a lot of discussion and debate, but what exactly does glizzy mean?

The origins of the term “glizzy” are somewhat murky, but it’s believed to have originated in the early 2000s in Washington D.C., where it was used as a slang term for a hot dog. It’s unclear how the term spread from its D.C. origins to become more widely used online.

Article continues after ad

Nowadays, it’s used in a variety of contexts, and on various social media platforms, from TikTok to Twitter. You may also hear the word glizzy in hip-hop music, TV shows and movies.

If you are still stumped on what glizzy means though, we’ll break it down.

Glizzy meaning: Hot dogs

The term “glizzy” can mean hot dogs. It has been used for several years, and in most cases, it is simply used in a straightforward way to refer to a hot dog itself. However, it has also taken on more specific meanings, such as when it is used to refer to a situation where someone is eating a hot dog in an amusing or unexpected way.

Article continues after ad

While this usage of the term has been around for a while, it’s only recently gained significant attention on social media, particularly on TikTok. One popular trend on TikTok is “Glizzy Gobbler” – referring to people eating hot dogs ridiculously fast.

The use of “glizzy” as a reference to hot dogs has become a popular trend, with many users posting videos of themselves eating hot dogs in various ways or making jokes about the term.

Article continues after ad

As of April 2023, the glizzy hashtag on TikTok has 199 million views.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Glizzy meaning: A glock

While the hot dog meaning of “glizzy” is one interpretation, the term is also commonly associated with firearms, specifically Glock pistols. The term “glizzy” is believed to have originated from “glock,” a small handgun.

The term has since become a widely recognized slang term for glocks, with its usage spreading beyond the hip-hop community to become a popular slang term among gun enthusiasts and social media users alike.

Article continues after ad

The controversial meaning

It’s worth noting that there is also sexual meaning of “glizzy.” While some people may use the term in a positive or celebratory way, it can also be used in a derogatory or demeaning way towards men who engage in same-sex sexual activity.

In conclusion, the term “glizzy” has taken on multiple meanings and usages, from hot dogs to handguns. While the origins of the term are a little unclear, its evolving meanings reflect the fluidity of language and slang in the digital age.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of how you use or understand it, glizzy has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right.

For more explanations of TikTok slang, check out our hub here.