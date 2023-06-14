What does BTC mean on TikTok?

You may have seen the term ‘BTC’ pop up on TikTok or other social media platforms — but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is renowned for its ability to create viral trends, often based around a specific word, acronym, or phrase that becomes the staple language for millions of users.

Some of these have originated on TikTok, while others predate the short-form video app, and are used widely across other social media platforms such as Twitter, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and many more.

While scrolling through your For You Page, you have probably at some point come across the term ‘BTC,’ whether that’s in video captions, hashtags, or comment sections. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means and when it is used.

BTC meaning on TikTok

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

In many cases, BTC refers to ‘Bitcoin,’ a popular form of cryptocurrency. It’s used to reference discussions, explanations, or debates about Bitcoin – its value, investment potential, market trends, and even tutorials about how to purchase or trade it.

On TikTok, a user might make a video explaining the latest fluctuations in the Bitcoin market with the caption “How the BTC drop affects us.” Alternatively, a tutorial on setting up a Bitcoin wallet might be tagged with “BTC.”

It’s often used in the caption of a post or in the on-screen text of a video, but it can also pop up in comment sections and direct messages.

There are other possible meanings of the term, but the above definition seems to be the most common across various social media and messaging apps.

If there are other words or phrases being used on TikTok that confuse you, such as POV, ISTG, and GRWM, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.