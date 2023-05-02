What does BMS mean on TikTok?

BMS is a frequently used term often found in comments sections of videos on TikTok — but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything to know.

TikTok remains one of the most popular social media platforms, with millions of users constantly interacting with each other, and consuming the huge amount of content available on the site.

Like any social media app, there are a number of different terms and phrases that are commonly used on TikTok, ranging from short acronyms to words that have taken on entirely new meanings thanks to the app.

While scrolling through your For You Page, you have probably at some point encountered the term ‘BMS,’ whether that’s in the caption of an original video, or in the comments. But, what does it actually mean?

BMS meaning on TikTok

BMS is an acronym that stands for ‘Broke My Scale.’ The slang is often used to compliment someone, and it refers to an attractiveness scale. It indicates that a person has not only topped the scale of attraction, but actually ‘broken’ it.

The term is popular and frequently used on social media apps like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. It may pop up in comment sections, when somebody finds the creator to be physically pleasing and wants to hype them up. In other words, it means telling someone that they are an 11 out of 10.

On the short-form video app, BMS has replaced adjectives like beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, breathtaking, and incredible. While it’s often used to compliment a person, you can also use this term to describe an outfit, an animal, an object, or a scenery.

If there are other words or phrases being used on TikTok that confuse you, such as POV, ISTG, and GRWM, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.