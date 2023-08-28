What does BMF mean on TikTok?

BMF is a term you might have seen pop up on TikTok at some point, whether that’s in the caption of a video, or in the comments. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

TikTok stands as one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of users constantly interacting with each other and the countless amount of of content on the app.

Like every other social media platform, there are a number of different slang terms and acronyms that are used frequently on TikTok, whether that’s in the videos themselves, or in comments and direct messages.

While scrolling through your For You Page, you might have encountered the term ‘BMF’ at some point. But what does it mean and when is it used?

BMF meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, BMF usually stands for ‘Bad Motherf**ker.’ The phrase is often used as a badge of respect or admiration, and it’s had cultural relevance for decades thanks in part to Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime film ‘Pulp Fiction.’

If someone calls you a BMF, they are complimenting your style, personality, attitude, or something else they like about you. The term’s application is versatile, but it often conveys a sense of confidence, swagger, or sheer awe at someone’s audacity or skills.

For example, a TikToker might showcase their friend pulling off a difficult skateboarding trick and caption the video with “Total BMF.” Alternatively, a user might strut their stuff in a new outfit with a caption or voice-over saying, “Feeling like a BMF in this.”

Another definition that this acronym can have is ‘Be My Friend.’ This is less common to see in videos and comments, but there’s a chance you may see it in a DM conversation if somebody is looking for friends.

If you are confused by any other terms that are widely used on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular slang.