LOML is a commonly used term across a range of platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

TikTok is the biggest hub for viral content on the internet right now, and with so many users on the site, there are constantly new trends, memes, and challenges being generated that take over For You Pages across the world.

Additionally, there are a number of different phrases and acronyms that are used widely by users on the platform. Some of them were popularized on TikTok, but many of them are terms that have been around prior to TikTok that have also made their way onto the app.

LOML is one such word, and while it is a popular term on TikTok, you may also see it on other platforms like Instagram and Snapchat – or the internet, in general.

Here’s everything to know about what the term means.

What does LOML mean on TikTok?

On social media, LOML usually stands for ‘Love Of My Life.’ The term is primarily used when someone wants to talk about a person that they love a lot. This could be anyone from a romantic partner, to a close friend, or even a celebrity.

However, it’s also common to use LOML when talking about certain hobbies or objects that someone particularly loves.

On TikTok, you will often see LOML used in the video caption, as text embedded within the video, and used as a hashtag.

On apps like Snapchat and Instagram, you might see it used in people’s stories, or in direct messages sent only to you.

