What does April 24 mean on TikTok? Disturbing trends worries users - Dexerto

TW: This article contains reference to sexual assault.

A group of online trolls on TikTok are spreading dangerous rhetoric around the date April 24, and it has concerned quite a few users. Here’s what you need to know.

Uncomfortable and sometimes harmful trends spreading on TikTok are commonplace – but some, like the recent trend regarding April 24, are more disturbing than others. This has led to several TikTokers trying to warn users about the trend out of fear that it might be genuine.

As explained by TikTok user ‘Show Me Your Mask’, “the trolls of the internet have declared April 24th national r**e day.”

TikTokers react to April 24 trend

“And there is a mix of people who seem to claim that it is a joke and a bunch of other people who are trying to say it is very, very real. So out of an abundance of caution, I think everyone needs to just try and stay home,” she added.

Several variations of the rumors are circulating on the app, with some people claiming that April 24 is a day where such crimes are legal.

However, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that there will be any changes to federal laws on April 24 which will put people at any kind of risk or danger of assault.

Nonetheless, the tag ‘april24’ has since become very widespread on the app, with the number of views on videos using the tag currently standing at 14.8 million. This has led to countless TikTokers speaking up in order to raise awareness of the trend. Some have warned their followers to stay vigilant in regards to safety, while others have said that joke or not, this trend is not acceptable.

“I swear these types of people are why I’m ashamed to be a guy,” one TikTok user said. “Making a joke out of something serious like r**e is not funny at all.”

How to report TikToks promoting April 24

Due to the harmful nature of these videos, many TikTokers are urging users to report any TikToks that glorify the 24 April trend. Reporting a video for harmful content is simple:

On the right-hand side of the video in question, click on the white arrow. A flag icon that says ‘report’ should then appear. Click this icon. Select the reason for reporting that best fits the content of the video.

If you are affected by the themes explored in this article, please call Mental Health America at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or, if you are based in the UK, please call 24/7 crisis hotline Samaritans at 116 123.