What are spicy bowls on TikTok? Food biz sparks controversy amid Pink Sauce drama

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Another food-related fiasco is taking over TikTok amid the ongoing backlash against Pink Sauce — and this time, it’s all about ‘spicy bowls.’

The internet has grown collectively outraged over the viral Pink Sauce that got its start on TikTok last month.

Professional chef ‘Chef Pii’ first showed off the hot pink condiment in July, which took the net by storm for its unique coloring and supposedly delicious flavor. Chef Pii started selling the product in bottles and shipping them nationwide…and controversy was quick to follow.

Concerns about safely shipping the sauce, which includes perishable ingredients, sparked on social media, alongside typos in its nutrition label. Now, just about everyone online has deemed the product unsafe to eat…but there’s another contender for fishy food on TikTok now.

TikTok: chef.pii Chef Pii’s pink sauce is sparking backlash online.

Spicy bowls have also gotten some buzz online alongside the Pink Sauce keruffle. These bowls are a regional staple in Florida and often include sausages, pickles, hot sauce, peppers, crawfish, and other items.

TikToker ‘TheeBakerGirl’ has been selling her own Spicy Bowls… but one TikTok user had a decidedly negative experience with shipping delays that had her bowl sitting for days in the Southern heat, ultimately making the meal go bad.

“If you ever wanna order a spicy bowl I’m here to tell you, don’t do it,” she said in her video review of the product, which has garnered over 1 million views. “If y’all could smell how it smells… I gotta find a way to get this smell out of my house now.”

Luckily, it looks like TheeBakerGirl was able to turn her experience around and received another — less spoiled — order and a refund… but that still isn’t stopping netizens from side-eyeing creators shipping out food products of their own making.