Viral TikTok ‘exposes’ Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial evidence

A viral TikTok from Milani Cosmetics is making waves for calling out an inconsistent piece of evidence from the high-profile Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

The cosmetics brand was quick to debunk a part of the opening statements from Heard’s team which highlighted one of its products to support the case against Depp.

As a part of Heard’s defense, a lawyer claimed the actress would frequently use a ‘Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit’ to cover up signs of abuse. The lawyer went on to say Heard would allegedly carry the kit on her person throughout the relationship.

Advertisement

Depp v Heard trial goes viral on TikTok

This quickly caught the eye of Milani who posted on TikTok to debunk the claim after it went into the backlog of when it first released the correcting kit.

The company noted how the “alleged abuse was around 2014-2016,” with Heard and Depp calling it quits in ‘16. That’s all they needed to hear before dropping the video to the tune of TikTok’s ‘International Super Spy’ sound.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,” they said.

Read more: TikToker goes viral after catching man throwing cat litter into her yard

Then the video cuts to what appears to be the company’s in-house marketing for the Correcting Kit in the time leading up to its launch.

Advertisement



As far as Heard’s lawyers claim on the single piece of evidence, many TikTok viewers were convinced by what they saw.

“I love how a whole company exposed her. My day is so much better,” one person said, reacting to the video.

“Obsessed!” Milani joked, replying to a different viewer. “We are here to provide the facts of the case.”

Since publishing the video on April 22, the video has gone on to get over four million views with thousands of people reacting to the clip.