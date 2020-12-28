 Vinnie Hacker puts MattyBoy on blast for allegedly copying his TikToks - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Vinnie Hacker puts MattyBoy on blast for allegedly copying his TikToks

Published: 28/Dec/2020 5:27 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 6:10

by Brad Norton
TikTokers posing
Instagram: vinniehacker / Instagram: okmattyboy

Share

TikTok

‘Vinnie Hacker’ is one of the biggest names on TikTok and the social media celeb has clearly inspired others online. Though up and coming personality ‘MattyBoy’ has allegedly taken this inspiration too far.

It can often be murky trying to figure out where things originated on the internet. With the power of social media, memes, images, and information can spread like wildfire. Though when it comes to TikTok, various communities aren’t afraid of calling each other out if they notice something suspicious.

That’s exactly what began to happen towards the end of December as TikToker MattyBoy was called out for some of his latest clips. While his appearance is already quite similar to that of Vinnie Hacker, the content creator took things a step further and got put on blast as a result.

After mimicking impressions, mannerisms, even outright copying certain items of clothing, it wasn’t long before Vinnie Hacker responded directly.

Vinnie Hacker has well over five million followers on TikTok alone. It’s easy to see how others could take inspiration from one of the most popular accounts. Though MattyBoy has now caught his attention.

Accusations first started circulating back in October, with numerous fans responding to MattyBoy’s frequent uploads. “I’m actually kinda scared how much you are trying to be like Vinnie,” one particular fan responded. “I never go out of my way to comment, but this is weird.”

Months later and Vinnie Hacker’s Christmas look was copied in an odd way. Both of them shared posts with the exact same caption, one on TikTok, the other on Instagram. Though that wasn’t the most blatant copy. 

MattyBoy was posing with the exact same beanie that Hacker was wearing.

“There ain’t no way he got the same beanie as me,” Vinnie Hacker commented in response. Any upload since this comment has been met with dozens of comments calling him out before eventually being removed.

It’s clear that the copycat hasn’t just caught the attention of fans, but of Vinnie Hacker himself. One too many similarities pushed this one over the line and forced a sarcastic response. 

Now it’s just a matter of whether MattyBoy will change his direction or continue following in Vinnie Hacker’s footsteps.

Entertainment

Forsen says he feels “unappreciated” after returning from Twitch suspension

Published: 27/Dec/2020 23:48

by Bill Cooney
Forsen

Share

Forsen

Twitch star Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors said he thinks his communities’ contributions to the streaming platform  don’t get the credit they deserve, leaving him feeling a bit “unappreciated.”

Forsen rose to fame by competing professionally in StarCraft II and Hearthstone, and now is one of the biggest, most established channels on the site.

That wasn’t enough to save the Swedish streamer from catching an indefinite ban after he inadvertently showed a GIF that broke Twitch’s Terms of Service and sent in by a viewer on stream.

He’s now returned and shared some thoughts on the suspension with viewers, and why he doesn’t feel like his community gets the credit it deserves sometimes.

Instagram: @nanisday
The Swedish streamer has a loyal, if not rowdy, following.

Even though he’s not the number one streamer on the platform based on any parameter, that doesn’t mean Forsen doesn’t necessarily contribute to the site in other ways.

“To sum it up, I feel a little underappreciated,” he told viewers. “You know, I might not have the most viewers, the most subscribers, or bring in the most ad money or whatever on this platform, but I do have like an aura effect, ok maybe aura isn’t the best word.”

It wasn’t a bad choice of words though, because Forsen does sort-of buff his fellow streamers, like those who play World of Warcraft, because his community comes up with all kinds of memes and inside jokes, which eventually find their way to other channels.

“What I’m trying to say is that 9/10 good memes/inside jokes come from this community and spread to other communities,” the streamer argued. “So, other communities have more fun, right? And then those viewers stay on Twitch longer.”

The list of widespread Twitch memes that have been credited to Forsen’s community is pretty long, and in almost any stream on the site with active chat, you can find someone using at least one of them.

“Pepelaugh, he doesn’t know, omegalul, pepega,” he said listing some of the more well-known examples. “So yeah, basically in the Twitch raid, I don’t have the most DPS.

“But, in boomer WoW that f***ing one-off Shaman you brought because he has Bloodlust that gives everyone 30% more damage? I’m the Shaman that brings the most damage to the raid.”

If Twitch didn’t have all of the inside jokes and memes that it does, it’s not hard to see how people might spend less time on the site.

As annoying as they can be, they’re also extremely entertaining at times, and a lot of them did come from Forsen’s fans, so maybe the streamer’s comments and sentiment are warranted in this case.