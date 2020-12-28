Vinnie Hacker puts MattyBoy on blast for allegedly copying his TikToks - Dexerto

‘Vinnie Hacker’ is one of the biggest names on TikTok and the social media celeb has clearly inspired others online. Though up and coming personality ‘MattyBoy’ has allegedly taken this inspiration too far.

It can often be murky trying to figure out where things originated on the internet. With the power of social media, memes, images, and information can spread like wildfire. Though when it comes to TikTok, various communities aren’t afraid of calling each other out if they notice something suspicious.

That’s exactly what began to happen towards the end of December as TikToker MattyBoy was called out for some of his latest clips. While his appearance is already quite similar to that of Vinnie Hacker, the content creator took things a step further and got put on blast as a result.

After mimicking impressions, mannerisms, even outright copying certain items of clothing, it wasn’t long before Vinnie Hacker responded directly.

Vinnie Hacker has well over five million followers on TikTok alone. It’s easy to see how others could take inspiration from one of the most popular accounts. Though MattyBoy has now caught his attention.

Accusations first started circulating back in October, with numerous fans responding to MattyBoy’s frequent uploads. “I’m actually kinda scared how much you are trying to be like Vinnie,” one particular fan responded. “I never go out of my way to comment, but this is weird.”

Months later and Vinnie Hacker’s Christmas look was copied in an odd way. Both of them shared posts with the exact same caption, one on TikTok, the other on Instagram. Though that wasn’t the most blatant copy.

MattyBoy was posing with the exact same beanie that Hacker was wearing.

“There ain’t no way he got the same beanie as me,” Vinnie Hacker commented in response. Any upload since this comment has been met with dozens of comments calling him out before eventually being removed.

It’s clear that the copycat hasn’t just caught the attention of fans, but of Vinnie Hacker himself. One too many similarities pushed this one over the line and forced a sarcastic response.

Now it’s just a matter of whether MattyBoy will change his direction or continue following in Vinnie Hacker’s footsteps.