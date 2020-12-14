Logo
TikToker Vinnie Hacker slams fans after harassment of female friends

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:57

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker has hit out at his fans on Twitter for harassing one of his female friends after he commented on an Instagram post. 

Vinnie is a growing star on the TikTok scene – he has 5 million followers on his main TikTok account as well as 1.7 million followers on his Instagram.

Known mostly for his lip-sync videos on TikTok, he has also gained a following by being part of content house Sway Gaming – which is a spin-off from notorious content house the Sway House. Other big names in Sway Gaming include Griffin Johnson, Quinton Griggs, and Kio Cyr.

Vinnie’s dedicated fans have sent hate to women Vinnie became close to in the past. In November, after posting a video with the TikToker, creator Faith Ordway was bombarded with comments about her and her past social media posts, and she threatened to quit her job as a result.

Vinnie Hacker TikTok star
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker
Vinnie has amassed more than 5 million followers on TikTok

This week Samantha Riehl became a target after Vinnie commented on one of her Instagram posts appearing to be amazed by her selfie, and soon after she tagged him in an Instagram story. The interaction was quickly posted to Drama account, TikTokroom catching the attention of Vinnie’s followers, prompting him to respond “We are friends bro my god.”

But that didn’t stop anyone from digging into Samantha’s social media and making negative comments, to the extent that Vinnie felt moved to Tweet on the situation.

“I can’t believe people. I just can’t. can’t have friends, can’t talk to anyone, I’m majorly disappointed in some people. I’m sick…Do you guys expect me to be a deity and devote my life to everyone else’s standards?”

While he pointed out that there are some followers who only post positive messages, and that he appreciates them, he also took aim at those who he claimed do not respect him: “I didn’t know when I made a TikTok account I’d be signing a paper to sell my soul to people who don’t actually respect me but are just here to bash.”

Shortly after, Vinnie then apologized for his Twitter outburst, explaining that he was defensive “in the heat of the moment,” and that he wanted to “set a better example.” He said he regrets not keeping his cool, and didn’t want to aggravate the situation further.

Meanwhile, Samantha seems unbothered, responding to comments on her Instagram warning her about hateful comments, merely saying  “I’m good.”

Minecraft YouTuber Dream disputes cheating claims as backlash continues

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:30

by Georgina Smith
YouTuber Dream's logo against a colorful background
dreambranding.com

Share

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has claimed he will “most likely” hire expert statisticians to prove that his 1.16 speedrun was legitimate, amid allegations that he cheated.

While YouTuber Dream became known primarily for his Minecraft content, this year he has swept up a whole new addition to his fan base from playing Among Us with huge creators like Corpse Husband and Mr Beast.

However, recently he has been the subject of claims that he cheated on his Minecraft 1.16 speedrun. On December 11, the 14 million subscriber strong YouTuber revealed via Twitter that his record had been rejected on account of it being “too unlikely to verify.”

He called the backlash “total BS,” and indicated that YouTuber Geosquare, who uploaded a video version of the MC Speedrunning review, had used Dream’s name as clickbait to get “easy views.”

While the star received a great deal of support from his fans, with his original tweet getting over 150 thousand likes, he also received a lot of criticism for the way he responded initially.

On December 12, Dream uploaded a huge message to Reddit in which he doubled down on his claims that he didn’t cheat.

“As I didn’t cheat, I know that there’s going to be a way to disprove the statistics, but again, I’m not a mathematician and I don’t know how,” he explained. “I’m going to be most likely hiring multiple well-renowned statisticians to look at the numbers, and most likely have a role in my response.”

Speedrun Removal – Dream from r/DreamWasTaken

He continued: “On top of that, most likely talking with Minecraft developers, as well as other prominent figures regarding it.” He also goes on to say: “I also do have to address the harassment from the mods and verifiers that I received throughout the investigation” and cites it as the reason for his “my less thought out more agitated responses.”

He assured fans that a more comprehensive video explaining the situation would be on its way, but that he “needs time to put it together.”

On Sunday 13 via a Twitter thread, the YouTuber also posted his 19-minute world file that was uploaded “less than 10 minutes after the stream” to prove there were no custom mods loaded at the time.

The controversy has certainly got communities divided as people try to get to the bottom of the allegations. It’s clear that Dream is planning a much more comprehensive response that dives into the specifics of the claims, but how long that will take remains to be seen.