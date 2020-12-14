TikToker Vinnie Hacker slams fans after harassment of female friends

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker has hit out at his fans on Twitter for harassing one of his female friends after he commented on an Instagram post.

Vinnie is a growing star on the TikTok scene – he has 5 million followers on his main TikTok account as well as 1.7 million followers on his Instagram.

Known mostly for his lip-sync videos on TikTok, he has also gained a following by being part of content house Sway Gaming – which is a spin-off from notorious content house the Sway House. Other big names in Sway Gaming include Griffin Johnson, Quinton Griggs, and Kio Cyr.

Vinnie’s dedicated fans have sent hate to women Vinnie became close to in the past. In November, after posting a video with the TikToker, creator Faith Ordway was bombarded with comments about her and her past social media posts, and she threatened to quit her job as a result.

This week Samantha Riehl became a target after Vinnie commented on one of her Instagram posts appearing to be amazed by her selfie, and soon after she tagged him in an Instagram story. The interaction was quickly posted to Drama account, TikTokroom catching the attention of Vinnie’s followers, prompting him to respond “We are friends bro my god.”

But that didn’t stop anyone from digging into Samantha’s social media and making negative comments, to the extent that Vinnie felt moved to Tweet on the situation.

“I can’t believe people. I just can’t. can’t have friends, can’t talk to anyone, I’m majorly disappointed in some people. I’m sick…Do you guys expect me to be a deity and devote my life to everyone else’s standards?”

i can’t believe people. i just can’t. can’t have friends, can’t talk to anyone, i’m MAJORLY disappointed in some people. i’m sick. — Vinnie 😃 (@Vinniehacker) December 14, 2020

While he pointed out that there are some followers who only post positive messages, and that he appreciates them, he also took aim at those who he claimed do not respect him: “I didn’t know when I made a TikTok account I’d be signing a paper to sell my soul to people who don’t actually respect me but are just here to bash.”

didn’t know when i made a tiktok account i’d be signing a paper to sell my soul to people who don’t actually respect me but are just here to bash. — Vinnie 😃 (@Vinniehacker) December 14, 2020

Shortly after, Vinnie then apologized for his Twitter outburst, explaining that he was defensive “in the heat of the moment,” and that he wanted to “set a better example.” He said he regrets not keeping his cool, and didn’t want to aggravate the situation further.

i do apologize for the immaturity. i was in the heat of the moment. after having the same thing happen to me twice i get defensive, which i shouldn’t have. i’d like to apologize. and yet you don’t have to accept that apology. very immature. — Vinnie 😃 (@Vinniehacker) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Samantha seems unbothered, responding to comments on her Instagram warning her about hateful comments, merely saying “I’m good.”