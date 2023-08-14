‘Vigilante’ sparks debate after tripping man escaping Toronto police

A man is going viral for helping Toronto police apprehend a suspect fleeing a potential crime scene, but his actions have spawned quite a bit of debate.

Police videos can be pretty thrilling to watch unfold and we’ve seen plenty of wild incidents over the years with cops hitting people with WWE finishing moves to chasing after a tractor that rammed through a Waffle House.

The latest incident making waves online comes from Toronto, Canada where police gave chase to a suspect only for the man to be stopped by an onlooker who stepped his foot out.

In the viral 20-second clip, a man can be seen getting physical with an officer before making a mad dash away only for a ‘vigilante’ on the scene to trip up the suspect, allowing the cops to make an arrest.

Viewers split after ‘vigilante’ stops man running away from police

The video was posted to both X and TikTok by 6ixBuzz and has been viewed over 300,000 times so far. Interestingly, viewers are split down the middle on the man’s actions.

While some have called the man a “hero” and even a “citizen of the year” nominee, others don’t think his actions were warranted and he shouldn’t have gotten involved.

“Vigilantism is a crime,” one user remarked.

“Why do other people always want to play police?” another rhetorically asked.

Meanwhile, others were concerned that the man would be charged for tripping the suspect and felt he might have ended up being arrested as well.

“Is he guilty of assault?” another questioned.

“This is Canada you can’t do that. Criminals have more rights than us,” said someone else on TikTok.

It’s not clear so far what the man fleeing was charged with or what happened to the “hero” who helped officers apprehend the suspect. In any case, it seems like viewers are completely split down the middle on if his involvement was for the best.