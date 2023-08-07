Tractor rams through Waffle House parking lot in “high speed” police chase

A viral video on TikTok shows the first-hand view of a “high-speed” police chase as a man rammed a stolen tractor through the Waffle House parking lot.

The latest viral police chase video shows a man in a stolen John Deere tractor ramming through a Waffle House parking lot, damaging vehicles in the process.

Man rams through Waffle House parking lot in tractor

Uploaded on July 13, 2023, TikToker HeyItsEndia was inside of the Waffle House eating when the police and stolen tractor made its way into the parking lot.

With police blocking the man in, he decided to ram his way past the cruiser and hit a parked car just as officers climbed up to apprehend the tractor thief.

“POV: You’re at Waffle House and there is a high-speed chase in the parking lot,” the video read. “Atlanta is literally GTA. All I want to know is where he was going with that tractor.”

The video has been viewed over 13 million times as of writing, with 32,400 comments from viewers reacting to the clip.

“A high-speed chase on a tractor??? How?” one user asked.

Another replied: “Whoever phone this is, your camera is on point. I feel like I’m next to you.”

“I’m invested where was he going in the tractor,” a third replied.

The man was arrested by police before he had the chance to leave the parking lot.