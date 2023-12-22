Viewers baffled as hotel charges man $67 for two waters and a coffee

A TikToker has left viewers stunned after revealing he was charged $67 for just two bottles of water and a coffee at his Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas claims to be the Entertainment Capital of the World and is best known for its luxurious casino hotels and high-end gambling.

With many making the trip in hopes of having fun and — if lucky — leaving with fuller pockets, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear some businesses are making the most of the millions visiting each year.

That includes bumping prices on amenities, one man taking to TikTok to reveal that he was billed $67 by his hotel for simply water and coffee.

Michael, who goes by ‘heybigmichael‘ on the social media app, showed off his Vegas hotel room in the video, zooming in on two purchased Fiji water bottles and a small cup of coffee.

“The biggest criminal situation I’ve ever been involved in… not drugs, it’s two Fiji waters and one cup of coffee for 67 f****** dollars at the Fontainebleau,” Michael said. “67 f****** dollars! What!?”

He went on to break down how much each item cost on the receipt, saying, “14 bucks for a liter and a half of coffee and two f****** waters for 67 f****** dollars? What kind of f****** water is this?”

TikTok: heybigmichael Michael showed the receipt which revealed just how costly his purchases were.

Viewers were taken aback by the costly purchases, labeling the total of Michael’s receipt as “crazy” and sharing their own buying experiences in Vegas.

“20 dollars in taxes and fees is the craziest part,” one person commented. Another said, “Me when I bought two drinks at a club in Vegas for $55 each.”

However, according to some, Michael had no one to blame but himself and should have known better while staying in America’s Entertainment Capital; “Are you new to Vegas? You never use the hotel drinks or amenities. They tell you how much they cost if you use them.”

