Valkyrae was shocked by how “massive” Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live event was

Dylan Horetski . 3 hours ago

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was left shocked when she realized how massive Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live event was, explaining that she thought it would only be 500 people.

Just before Ludwig made his infamous move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, he hosted a Jeopardy-style game show that featured other big-name creators throughout the series.

After his switch, the YouTuber revealed his plans to bid farewell to the series — Mogul Money Live — which took place on July 2, 2022, live at the YouTube Theater in California.

During her recent stream, Valkyrae revealed that she was shocked to find out how massive the event actually was once she arrived at the venue.

Twitch: Ludwig Ludwig started his Mogul Money game show in June of 2021.

Valkyrae shocked at “massive” Mogul Money Live

While playing Among Us with friends on stream, Valkyrae shared her thoughts about Ludwig’s event.

“First of all, I didn’t realize Mogul Money Live was going to be that massive. I thought it was going to be a room full of people. I knew there were tickets, but I didn’t realize it was going to be a stadium of people… I thought it was going to be a room of 500 people max but it was 5,000,” She explained.

“I was looking around the theater and I was like ‘this is 5,000 people watching the show IRL. It put into perspective how many people watch me sometimes. 5,000 people is a lot of people… it was really really cool.”

She added: “I’m just really proud of Ludwig, it’s like, insane. He’s doing something that no creator has ever [done before].”

Not only has Ludwig hosted Mogul Money Live in recent months, but he’s also organized a Fall Guys Tournament with other creators, partnered up with Ninja to raise over $200k for a Smash Bros pro player, and has even dabbled with some Fortnite.

He’s also teased that there is more in the works, but we’ll have to wait to see what’s hidden up his sleeve in the coming months.