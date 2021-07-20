Valkyrae unveils special edition Mavix gaming chair

YouTube sensation turned 100 Thieves co-owner, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, has announced a special edition gaming chair in partnership with Mavix.

For gamers everywhere, you know you’ve made it when you score a collaboration with someone like Mavix. Describing themselves as “the future of gaming,” it makes sense that they would partner with one of the world’s biggest streamers.

Valkyrae, 100 Thieves co-owner and the most-watched female streamer, is the streamer in question. She has partnered with Mavix to create a chair that is quintessentially Rae – but it’s not going to be around for long.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Valkyrae X Mavix special edition gaming chair, including the cost, release date, and more.

Valkyrae X Mavix chair

Available in two colors (black and white), the chair is channeling Valkyrae to its core. Emblazoned with her signature winged dagger branding, the ‘Mavix’ logo has been transformed to read Raevix.

Writing that it’s “inspired by Rae’s love for daggers and her white Mavix M9,” it would be a great addition to any Rae fan’s gaming setup.

Rae said, “my partnership with Mavix has been great so far and I was stoked when they reached out to do a collab on a custom chair! This is my first ever custom chair and I hope my community loves it as much as I do.”

Raevix: Tech Specs

We’ve compiled all of the important details regarding the chair’s specs below:

Wide Cool Gel M-Foam Seat

Wide 5-star base

Locking enabled M-Wheels

M-Breeze/ATR (DVL)

4-way adjustable arms

“REVOLVE” – Extended recline technology

Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support

Separate back angle adjustment

Adjustable tension recline

Adjustable head and neck support

How much does the Rae X Mavix chair cost?

The chair starts at $1059.99 and will be available via Mavix’s official website.

Additionally, anyone who purchases will receive a certificate of ownership signed by Rae herself.

Valkyrae X Mavix chair: release date

The Rae X Mavix chair will drop on July 21, but is only available for 10 days, so it’s very limited.

Raevix will leave the store on July 31.