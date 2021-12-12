Valkyrae left speechless after fan’s massive donation on-stream

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was left speechless after an anonymous donor made a massive $200,000 donation to her fundraiser in support of Sean ‘JackSepticEye’ McLoughlin’s Thankmas charity drive.

The festive season is fast approaching, and popular YouTuber JackSepticEye has once again launched his annual Thankmas charity drive to raise money for families around the world who cannot secure adequate housing.

Valkyrae is doing her part to help the cause, too, by kicking off her own fundraiser for the event. However, she was left speechless and brought to tears after an anonymous donor surprised her with a $200,000 donation.

“What!?” screamed Rae in utter disbelief as the donation popped up on the top right-hand corner of her screen. At first, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing and had to look twice.

“I’m going to throw up. There is no way. Is that real?” she added. “It’s anonymous. Anonymous donated $200,000.”

The anonymous donor left a message that said: “Thanks for building homes, which means a lot to me. Also, you need to raise your goal!”

“How do you have $200,000 to donate?” beckoned Rae. “That’s crazy! What the heck! That’s actually crazy. That’s so nice.”

At that point, she couldn’t hold back the emotion. Tears started streaming down her face. “Thank you. Every $10,000 is one home, so that’s literally 20 homes. Did I math that right? That’s so nice and so generous.”

The relevant part of the video begins at 27:00.

The Community Director at Tiltify, the fundraising platform handling the donations, confirmed that the donation was “legit.” It blew her original goal out of the water, so they urged her to raise it, which she did.

“That’s so cool,” said Rae, succumbing to the emotion once again. The current goal is now set at $300,000, and it’s tracking well thanks to all the extra attention the $200,000 donation has brought to the cause.

More than $7 million has been raised overall, which is almost five times larger than the $1.5 million raised last year.