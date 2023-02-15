US women’s chess champ accuses GM Alejandro Ramirez of sexually assaulting her

US woman’s chess champion Jennifer Shahade is accusing Grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez of sexually assaulting her and others in a message posted to her Twitter page.

Over the last few decades, Jennifer Shahade has smashed the woman’s chess circuit, taking home two Women’s World Championships – one in 2002, and her second in 2004.

On February 15, Shahade took to her Twitter profile with a message accusing fellow Grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez of sexually assaulting her as a minor, and says others have come forward, as well.

Jennifer Shahade accuses Alejandro Ramirez of sexual assault

Since posting her message, it has been viewed over 250,000 times and is continuing to grow.

“Currently, there are multiple investigations underway on Alejandro Ramirez and sexual misconduct, including a series of alleged incidents involving a minor,” she explained. “I was assaulted by him twice, nine and ten years ago.

Article continues after ad

“I’d moved on until the past couple of years, when multiple women, independent of each other and with no knowledge of my own experience, approached me with their own stories of the alleged abuse.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She went on to mention that she allegedly saw texts from Alejandro admitting to the abuse of a minor while he was coaching her.

Since learning this, she has stepped back from commentary at chess events and chose to speak out to make it crystal clear that the “safety of women, girls, children is of the highest priority.”

Alejandro first entered the scene in the late 1990s, having gained official Grandmaster rank at the age of 15 — becoming the first Central American to do so.

Article continues after ad

He has yet to speak out since Jennifer made these allegations public, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.