Logo
Entertainment

US Senator wants Twitch streamers to face jail time for DMCA strikes

Published: 10/Dec/2020 3:00

by Isaac McIntyre
Senator Thom Tillis stands next to a phone with the Twitch logo on it.
Thom Tillis Campaign / Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch streamers may face jail time when they’re hit with multiple DMCA strikes on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, if a proposal from Senator Thom Tillis is successfully squeezed into congress’ eleventh-hour omnibus bill.

Congress often finds itself in situations where they must hustle through massive ‘omnibus bills’ in an effort to prevent a government shutdown. Senators use these “must-pass bills” to slip their controversial deals in, knowing they’ll have to be greenlit.

This time around, Senator Tillis is using the chance to take aim at copyrighted material being broadcast on Twitch, and shared in YouTube and Instagram videos.

The North Carolina representative believes law enforcement should be given “effective tools” to combat “unlawful copyright use.” Tillis’ felony streaming proposal, available to read online, recommends any streamer or creator who shares a song, album, or unauthorized video clip in a commercial setting should face a felony offense, with possible prison sentence.

The measure’s main aims are similar to the SOPA/PIPA bills which were first tabled in 2012, as well as the controversial CASE Act, which was passed in Oct. 2019.

Senator Thom Tillis is leading the controversial felony streaming proposal.
Thom Tillis Campaign
Senator Thom Tillis is leading the controversial felony streaming proposal.

Controversial bill already facing opposition

Since Tillis unveiled the proposal, many in the technology industry have come out against it. According to Protocol, as many as 18 organizations ⁠— including tech trade groups and advocacy organizations ⁠— have written to Congress begging them to decline the omnibus provision.

The letter, helmed by the Internet Association, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the American Library Association, detailed “major concerns” around the bill having a “negative impact on creators, internet users,” and more.

Katharine Trendacosta, associate director of policy and activism with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, also warned the bill would be a “chill on expression” if it was passed.

This could “ruin the lives of regular people… [and] the chance of a felony would impact both expression and innovation,” she continued. 

“People who are engage in things we do online: sharing memes, videos, and downloading images. We already see it’s hard enough in just civil copyright and the DMCA for people to feel comfortable asserting their rights.”

Twitch streamers may face jail time for DMCA charges if the new US bill passes.
Twitch
Twitch streamers may face jail time for DMCA charges if the new US bill passes.

What does this mean for Twitch streamers?

Well, for now, nothing should change. Twitch streamers will still have to avoid DMCA strikes, but it’s still going to be a ‘slap on the wrist,’ rather than a jail cell.

Anyone sharing content on Twitch, YouTube, or Instagram should keep one eye on the bill, however. The situation is expected to be resolved soon, and if it falls against content creators it could change the DMCA saga all over again.

Judgement day for Tillis’ proposal ⁠— which includes the CASE Act and Trademark Modernization Act ⁠— is expected to be Dec. 11; congress has confirmed the bill must be passed before government’s 2020 shutdown on that date.

Amazon, which owns Twitch, has yet to publicly comment on the proposal.

Cyberpunk 2077

CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:06

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: CohhCarnage / CD Projekt Red

Share

CohhCarnage

Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell was one of a select few Twitch streamers and content creators to find themselves in CD Projekt Red’s newly-released Cyberpunk 2077. After years of development, he was left speechless after discovering his own character in-game, and sharing it with his fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the hit game release everyone was looking forward to in 2020. Excusing the fact that it almost got delayed into 2021, now that everyone’s got their hands on it, it’s living up to expectations.

Seven years on since it was initially teased, and many more years before that since entering development, Cyberpunk 2077 is now all the rage. It’s taken over Twitch, smashing through the 1 million viewer barrier just a matter of hours after release.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
Cyberpunk 2077 has taken over Twitch, peaking at nearly 1.2 million viewers at release.

One of the streamers who has benefitted the most from it is CohhCarnage. The long-time variety streamer hit a new channel high at over 98,000 viewers as he walked around Night City. He also said he got over 4,000 subs over the 13 hour broadcast.

What he also got was a truly amazing in-game experience ⁠— a once-in-a-lifetime one. CohhCarnage got to work on Cyberpunk 2077, and finally got to see himself in-game. He might be Ben Cassell in real life, but in Night City, he’s Garry the Prophet.

Cohh’s character was standing on the side of the street, spewing out theories about life. As the streamer heard himself in the game, he was in shock of finally seeing his character come to life. It’s been a long time since he confirmed the cameo in June, and now he got to see it with his fans.

“Oh dude, this is so cool,” he said on stream. “Dude that sounds pretty good. They made that work. Wow. They’ve worked some magic on that.”

While he was in awe of finally seeing himself in a game, he also got to give fans a bit of advanced notice on a little event they could trigger in game.

“I can talk about this now ⁠— this is interesting ⁠— because there was an event. They might not have kept it in, but basically, people would walk up…oh nevermind, I think it’s later. No spoilers.”

Cohh hasn’t gotten up to that part of the story yet, but given he plans on streaming the game from start to finish over the next week, he’s bound to revisit himself as Garry the Prophet and show that off too.