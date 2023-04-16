US Secret Service is tracking OnlyFans and Twitch users

Both Twitch and OnlyFans were featured on a list of websites that the Secret Service is keeping tabs on

Documents acquired from the US Secret Service have revealed that it is tracking users on websites like OnlyFans and Twitch, as well as more popular sites like Facebook.

Keeping an eye on Facebook and Twitter is not surprising, considering how impactful those sites have been on culture and politics.

But now it seems intelligence services consider newer platforms like Twitch to be on par with the legacy tech giants in terms of impact, because they’re now treating them in the same way.

Twitch Twitch has become a cultural powerhouse in recent years, which could be why the Secret Service is paying more attention to it

Specific accounts on both platforms are being regularly checked in on, in the same way that far-right accounts on Twitter and Facebook were monitored in the wake of the January 6th insurrection.

What’s even more bizarre is the revelation that OnlyFans content creators are also being monitored, though the names of specific accounts have all been redacted.

The documents also showed that the Secret Service keeps tabs on users’ Pinterest accounts.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said: “The Secret Service is responsible for ensuring the protection and continuity of the American government.

“We take that mission very seriously and will be vigilant in monitoring all types of open source communications in strict accordance with all federal laws and the Constitution.”

This information matches a trend within the US government of skepticism towards new tech companies, with the federal government also being concerned about the impact of TikTok on young audiences.

