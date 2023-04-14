OnlyFans makes model pay back $1,200 for “fraud” and lets viewer keep her videos

An OnlyFans model is livid after she was forced to pay back over $1,000 due to a viewer’s “suspicious” credit card activity while they kept her content.

Throughout the years, OnlyFans has proven to be a very lucrative way for content creators to make a fortune with the biggest stars, such as Amouranth, earning millions each and every month.

As more and more creators move to the adult platform and viewers join them, however, there’s always the risk of some nefarious activity going on.

That’s exactly what happened to OnlyFans model and Twitch streamer ‘BarelyAlex’ after a viewer tipped her over a thousand dollars for content only for her to have to pay it back.

OnlyFans model says $1,200 was “stolen” from her

According to Alex, OnlyFans alerted her that its security systems detected suspicious activity and reverted transactions made by a cardholder.

Unfortunately, because she had already withdrawn some of the earnings, she was forced to cover the missing balance – something she was not happy about.

“Is this even legal?? How does OF allow someone to spend $1200, then claim it’s fraud and take it out of my pocket? $1200 just stolen from me,” she slammed.

To make matters worse, the user’s account was still active on the site and they still had access to all of her messages and videos for some reason.

The model went on to state that while she’s doing well enough financially this won’t affect her very much, the lack of protection on the site for creators is a big problem in her eyes.

“Like it’s fine and I have plenty of money from the weekend stuff that I’m still very much breaking all my records, I’m more just disappointed that they won’t protect us and now I have to change the way I conduct business to protect myself,” she added. “Just a bummer honestly.”

Whether or not OnlyFans changes its policy going forward remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a bit of a wrinkle that users on the site may want to be wary of in the future.