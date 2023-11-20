Jake Paul says Logan is “perfect for WWE” and admits his US title win is “crazy”

Jake Paul praised his brother Logan for his recent WWE United States Championship win, calling his work in the wrestling world “crazy” and that this title win is only the “start of what he’s going to accomplish in WWE.”

The Paul brothers are one of the most famous internet siblings of recent years. While the two got their start on YouTube and other social media outlets, both have now transitioned over to other bodies of work.

Jake is making a name for himself in the boxing scene while Paul is focusing on his WWE career and supporting his Prime Hydration brand.

And while the two may be off and doing their own things in their professional lives, the brothers still support each other, Jake Paul even appearing at one of Logan’s WWE matches and diving into the ring.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake and Logan Paul still support each other despite following different paths now

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Jake was asked to give his thoughts on Logan’s recent United States Championship win against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

Jake praised his brother Logan on how quickly he has been able to rise up the ranks of the WWE hierarchy.

“It’s crazy how fast he’s excelled and ascended to be the United States champion,” said Paul. “No one could have expected Logan to be this perfect for WWE. I don’t think anyone there expected him to be wearing the belt around naked, either. But I guess that’s what you get when you sign up with the Paul brothers.”

Jake then further elaborated on his brother’s abilities in the WWE, stating “What Logan’s doing, it’s amazing to see how good he is at the sport.”

Jake Paul finally added, “I’m so proud of him. And this is just the start of what he’s going to accomplish in WWE.”

Time will tell just how high Logan Paul is able to fly in the WWE. As well as being the current US champion, Logan has been confirmed to be taking part in the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia next year.

