Uber Eats driver gets revenge after customer cancels tip

An Uber Eats driver has hit back at customers who tip-bait, sharing his method of revenge in a now-viral TikTok.

Tip-baiting occurs when customers place orders through a food delivery service such as Uber Eats or DoorDash and add a tip to incentivize drivers into prioritizing their order. Once the food is delivered, the tip is then removed, leaving the driver shorter of pay.

Now one driver has had enough, sharing with TikTok how he got revenge on a customer after they canceled his tip.

The video has sparked discussion surrounding the ethics of tip-baiting, with many coming to defend the practice.

TikTok user ‘Canadafirdavs’ delivers for both Uber Eats and Door Dash. He decided to take action against a customer who tip-baited him after he received another order from them, sharing his revenge on TikTok.

“This video [is] for that motherf***** who yesterday ordered with tip and after I delivered, [took] the tip,” he said in the video. Pulling out the last remaining bite of a burger, the frustrated driver revealed, “This is your order. Burgers were fresh, I will tell you…”

He then finished the meal, leaving the customer with a final warning; “Next time if you order and you will see my name, just cancel the order. Please.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Canadafirdav clarified the video had been meant as a joke and that the meal had been one he’d purchased himself. Nonetheless, he remained adamant in calling out customers for taking back their tips, stating, “Tip-baiting is worse than not tipping”.

Viewers were torn over the driver’s response to tip-baiting, with many coming to the customer’s defense and pointing out that tipping is optional.

“Why are you eating [another] person’s food? You cannot force anybody [to] tip. [Tipping] is not mandatory,” one commented. Another said, “You are exactly why I have never [used a] food delivery service!”

However, some understood the driver’s perspective, with one viewer commenting, “Those who order food and wait for it to arrive should respect the driver and pay a tip. Otherwise, they can go and buy in person. It is driver’s grace.”

